Joe Ben and Frances Autry
Joe Ben and Frances Autry, of Owensboro, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Apr. 6, 1973, by a justice of the peace and the bride’s mother was the witness.
They are the owners of Autry’s Septic Tank Service, and Joe worked for Owensboro Grain for 19 and a half years and Frances drove a school bus for Davis County Public Schools and also worked at Omico Plastics.
They have enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycles with their friends, and all five of their fur babies.
