Bill and Jo Barron
Bill and Jo Barron, of Owensboro, have recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Bill Barron, of Owensboro, and Jo Rogers, of Chicago, Illinois, were married June 23, 1973, in Louisville, with John Barron, the groom’s brother, as the best man, and Diane Abbinanti, the bride’s sister, as the maid of honor.
Bill and Jo thank God for their amazing spiritual salvations in 1985 after hearing the Gospel, repenting of their sins, and putting their faith in Jesus. Since then, through both good and tough circumstances, their lives have been far greater than anything they could have ever hoped or imagined. To God be all the glory!
They have six children, Bo (Autumn) Barron of Owensboro, Codie Leath of Newburgh, Indiana, Jay (Alicia) Barron of Corpus Christi, Texas, Timmy (Tara) Barron of Owensboro, Mary Barron of Austin, Texas, and Beamer (Kylie) Barron of Louisville, and 14 grandchildren.
Jo is a homemaker, mother, and Christian mentor, while Bill works in real estate and banking, along with serving as a Christian mentor. They are actively engaged in the Grace Marriage ministry and are members of Pleasant Valley Community Church.
The couple commemorated their anniversary with a celebration attended by their entire family Saturday, July 29, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.