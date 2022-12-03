Brent and Leah Rafferty
Brent and Leah Rafferty, of Owensboro, formerly of Tucson, Arizona, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married Dec. 8, 1972, in Tucson, Arizona. Reverend Robert Allen performed the ceremony, and the Maid of Honor was Susan Smith, best friend of the bride, and Best Man was Jeff Rafferty, brother of the groom.
They have two children, Chad (Robyn) Rafferty and Brian (Keri) Rafferty, both of Owensboro, and four granddaughters. The couple attends Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, and they are both retired.
There will be an Anniversary Reception held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Owensboro Home Builders Association Building, 3515 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro.
