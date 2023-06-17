Tony Eaden and Brenda Clark Eaden, of Owensboro, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married June 15, 1973, at Buena Vista Church in Owensboro. They will celebrate the occasion with family and friends.
