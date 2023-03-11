Gerald and Teresa Bolton
Gerald and Teresa Bolton, formerly of Island, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They met in Cartersville, Georgia and married a year later March 24, 1973, in Fort Payne, Alabama.
The couple has two children, Steven (April) Bolton of Leesburg, Florida and Christopher (Ashley) Bolton of Dover, Ohio, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
