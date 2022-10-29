Tommy and Dianna Jones
Tommy and Dianna Jones, of Owensboro, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They married Oct. 30, 1972, in Shawneetown, Illinois, with Mike and Suzee Young attending.
Dianna is a retired teacher from Newton Parrish Elementary School, and Tommy is a retired firefighter with the city of Owensboro. The couple has two children, Amy (Mark) Kurz of Owensboro and Tyson Jones of Louisville, along with two grandchildren. They attend Southside Church of Christ.
They will celebrate their anniversary with a simple weekend getaway enjoying the company of each other.
