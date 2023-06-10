Steve and Peggy Stemle
Steve and Peggy Stemle, of Owensboro, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple married June 16, 1973, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.
Steve retired from an agri-business career, and Peggy retired as a teacher from the Daviess County Public Schools district. The couple has two children, Holly Smith of Nashville, Tennessee, and Brad Stemle of Owensboro; one grandson, Van Miller of Nashville, Tennessee; and two step-grandchildren, Pierce and Madison Smith, also of Nashville, Tennessee.
To celebrate their anniversary, the couple is having a celebration from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St., Owensboro. Friends of the couple are welcome to attend the celebration.
