Larry and Donna Kamuf
Larry and Donna Kamuf of Owensboro are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Donna Marie Clayton and John Larry Kamuf were married Aug. 11, 1972, at Precious Blood Catholic Church.
The couple has four children, Sabrina Kamuf, Josh (Katie) Kamuf, Erin (Sean) Borland, and Matt Kamuf, and seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Joseph, Andrew, Edward, Evan, Gabriel, and Luna.
They will have a private celebration with their children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.