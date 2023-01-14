Darrell and Carolyn Simpson
Darrell and Carolyn Simpson, of Owensboro, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple was married Jan. 12, 1963, in Owensboro. They have two daughters, Nancy (Joe) Embrey of Owensboro and Rita (Bobby) Embrey of Portland, Tennessee; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. They are celebrating with family at home, and will have a celebration for friends and family at a later date. They are members of First Free Will Baptist Church in Owensboro.
