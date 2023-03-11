Mr. and Mrs. John Coursey Jr.
Mr. and Mrs. John Coursey Jr., of Owensboro, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. John Wesley Coursey and Thresa Jane Boone were married Mar. 10, 1963, at the Assembly of God Church in Monmouth, Illinois.
The couple has three children, Tina (Mike) Wilson of Kankakee, Illinois, Gary (Lesley) Coursey of Owensboro, and Trisha (Robert) Barry of Monmouth, Illinois, eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
