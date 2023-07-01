Lindsey "Lyn" and Rita Hardesty, of Owensboro, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Lindsey Hardesty and Rita Groscurth were married June 29, 1963, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Owensboro, with the Rev. Joe Hills officiating the ceremony.
The couple had two children, a daughter, Cindy L. Hardesty, who is deceased, and a son, Charley (Angie) Hardesty. They also have four grandchildren, Augusta Hardesty, Jessie Underhill, Eli Hardesty and Andrew Hardesty, along with two great-granddaughters, Estella and Vivian.
Lyn retired from Commonwealth Aluminum, and Rita retired from Owensboro Public Schools, where she was an elementary school teacher.
