David and Martha Jennings
David and Martha Jennings, of Whitesville, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They married Oct. 27, 1962, at St. Pius the Tenth Catholic Church in Owensboro.
David and Martha retired as the owners of the Whitesville Lumber Company, and David is also a retired mailman. The couple has two children, Donna Church Burke, of Owensboro, and Dianna Hinton, of Prospect, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
To celebrate their anniversary, the couple is having a renewal of vows ceremony at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville.
