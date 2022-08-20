Jerry and Marjorie Finley
Jerry and Marjorie Finley celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a meal at Patti’s Place in Grand Rivers with their friends and family. The couple was married Aug. 4, 1962, at Roland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville. They are both retired teachers having spent the majority of their careers in the Muhlenberg County school system.
