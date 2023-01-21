E.J. and Bettie Rearden, of Owensboro, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married Jan. 25, 1958, in Shawneetown, Illinois. Mr. Rearden retired from Green River Steel and Mrs. Rearden retired from Ohio Valley Surgical Specialists.
The couple has one daughter, Denise Mason, who passed away in Sept. 2018, and one son, James Rearden, of Orlando, Florida. They have three grandsons, three granddaughters, and two great-grandsons.
