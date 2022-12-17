G.W. Nation and Neal Martin Nation
G.W. Nation and Neal Martin Nation, of Owensboro, are celebrating their 70th anniversary. They were married Dec. 24, 1952, in Dixon by the late Rev. Neal Pearcy. The attendants were the late Bro. Robert Fulcher and his wife, Barbara.
The couple has three children, Don (Terri) Nation, Ruth Ann (Bob) Yeiser, and Gina (Steve) Cripps, all of Owensboro; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Neal worked for many years at Premium Allied Tool and also spent many years at home with her children and grandchildren, along with keeping the house together. G.W. retired from Alcan Aluminum. The couple attended First General Baptist Church for over 50 years, and they currently attend BridgePointe Church.
In their 70 years, G.W. and Neal have traveled to all 50 states in the United States, along with visiting 12 other countries. They’ve enjoyed a lifetime of family, making memories, and traveling, so it is fitting that they celebrated their 70th anniversary with their children in the Smoky Mountains.
