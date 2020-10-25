Steve and Janetta Booker
Steve and Janetta Booker of Whitesville celebrated their 45th anniversary.
The couple were married Oct. 24, 1975 at St. Mary of the Woods in Whitesville. Father Fisher officiated the ceremony.
They are members of St. Mary of the Woods.
The couple have five children, Melanie, Shane, Josh, Jason and Sara; and 11 grandchildren.
Steve is a heavy equipment operator at Western Kentucky Miners, and she is currently a homemaker.
The couple celebrated their anniversary with a weekend trip to Turtle Bay Resort and dinner at Patti’s 1880 Settlement in Grand Rivers.
