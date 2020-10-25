50th Anniversary: Charlie and Gloria Henning Oct 25, 2020 Oct 25, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charlie and Gloria HenningCharlie and Gloria Henning of Owensboro are celebrating their 50th anniversary today. The couple were married in the afternoon by the Justice of the Peace on Oct. 25, 1970, at the Daviess County Courthouse. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 51° Cloudy Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News More grain in the forecast — Owensboro Grain's recent expansion adds to company's capacity, productivity Gown Game: Madison Square specializes in wedding dresses, boutique items Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 25, 2020 Fall weed control considerations for grazed pastures State, local election officials say most Kentucky votes will be counted on election night September was great for Realtors Coronavirus food assistance still available Daviess County sweeps 3-A regional CC meet Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Daviess County Gun Club exceeds expectations Area schools to have trick-or-treating options for students Some students experiencing homelessness, officials say M-I police reports for Oct. 18, 2020 M-I police reports for Oct. 20, 2020 Images Videos CommentedNo matter who wins the finals, Kentucky will have champions (2) Readers Write (1) Debate wasn't fit fer little ears (1) Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls (1) Should I buy long-term care insurance? (1) Daviess County selected to host geocaching event (1) Lewis Hamilton kickstarts music career with sexy songs (1) Readers Write (1) Burkes Outlet ballot box permanently removed (1) Readers Write: Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 (1) Cars 2015 Buick Encore 45,000k sunroof, remote start $9,350. 270-274-4356. $9,350 Updated 5 hrs ago 2019 Mercedes Diesel 25' 9,000 mi. $69,000 (270)577-9217 $69,000 Mileage: 9,000 Updated 5 hrs ago HARLEY DAVIDSON 1200 - 2006 1300K $6,500 Mileage: 1,300,000 Updated 5 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes East - Peppertree Apts. Nice 1 bdrm., all appls., water $525 Updated 5 hrs ago Office Space 3520 New Hartford Rd. Several sizes. Call 270-316-5759 Updated 5 hrs ago No Tricks – Just Treats Apartments/Duplexes/Homes 1-3 Bedrooms! G.A.C. Property Bedrooms: 3 Updated 5 hrs ago
