Martin and Gwendolyn Howard
Martin and Gwendolyn (Murphy) Howard are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 31, 1970, at St. William Catholic Church by the Rev. Lucian Hayden.
Gwen and Marty consider family and faith their greatest blessings. They have six children, Valerie Bartley, Jason Howard, Laura (Mike) Perry, Gabriel (Heather) Howard, Joseph (Tiffany) Howard and Joshua (Ashley) Howard; and 15 grandchildren, Kyle and Cameron Bartley, Ashley Howard, Tristen, Mason and Celeste Perry, Lilly and Garrett Faith, Greyson Howard, Annabelle, Saywer and Wyatt Howard and Lilly, Myla and Noah Howard.
Martin retired from Century Aluminum in Hawesville, and Gwen retired from Owensboro Health as a registered nurse. They are members of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.