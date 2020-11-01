60th anniversary: Ernie Davis Jr. and Martha Vowels Davis

Ernie Davis Jr. and Martha Vowels Davis
Ernie Davis Jr. and Martha Vowels Davis of Philpot celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married on Oct. 29, 1960, at SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church in Owensboro. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Donald Hunter, and principal attendants were Bobby Clark and Joanna Vowels Hatcher.
They have three children, Paul (Vickie) Davis of Philpot, Gayle (Mark) Williams of Owensboro and Kenneth Davis of Denver, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Martha works as the corporate treasurer at Ernie Davis & Sons Mechanical, Inc., while Ernie is the president and co-owner. He’s also the co-owner of JED Rentals LLC. The two attend Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
They celebrated with a family dinner on Oct. 24 in Philpot.
