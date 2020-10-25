Everett and Geraldine Massie
Everett and Geraldine Massie of Philpot celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at their home.
The couple were married Oct. 18, 1950, at Third Baptist Church. The Rev. Cooley officiated. Principal attendants were Glenn and Sarah Grigsby.
They are members of Whitesville Baptist Church.
Everett is a retired independent oil producer, and Geraldine is a homemaker.
The couple have six children, Debby Mercer, Steve Massie, Pam Evans of Whitesville, Sharon Boarman and Tom Massie of Owensboro and Karen Shelton of Bowling Green; and 12 grandchildren.
