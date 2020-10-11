A.W. and Ruth Sisk
A.W. and Ruth Sisk recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. A.W. Sisk and Ruth Veazey were married Sept. 23, 1950, at the Breckenridge Street Methodist Church. The Rev. James Cox officiated the ceremony. The witnesses were Morris Kelly and Deloris Mills.
After the ceremony, they had a nice meal at the Rudd Hotel, traveled to Henderson for the night and then back to Madisonville to start their life together.
A.W. and Ruth have two sons, Gary Sisk of Owensboro and Dan Sisk of Lexington; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
