Adam and Krista Jarboe
Adam and Krista Jarboe of Reynolds Station are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. They were married June 22, 1996, in a small backyard ceremony.
Adam is the son of Johnny and Margaret Jarboe of Whitesville, and Krista is the daughter of the late Leoda Shreve and the late Anna Shreve of Fordsville.
They have three sons, Colby Ford Jarboe of Reynolds Station, Hunter Sky (Jordyn) Jarboe of Fordsville and River Jordan Jarboe of Fort Benning, Georgia; and one grandson, Zane Gray Jarboe, with another grandchild on the way.
Adam is the maintenance director at FNRC, and Krista is a nurse at HWKY — Heartford House.
They will celebrate their anniversary with a small gathering in Whitesville.
