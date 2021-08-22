Alfred and Judy Mattingly Jr.
Alfred and Judy (Wolfe) Mattingly Jr. are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Al and Judy were married Aug. 21, 1971, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard Clements officiating the ceremony.
Matron of honor was Mrs. David L. Collins. Best man was David Collins.
The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip out West.
They are members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
The couple has one son, Will Mattingly of Owensboro.
