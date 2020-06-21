Anne and Eric Davis Jun 21, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anne and Eric Davis are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.They were married June 24, 1995, at St. Stephen’s Cathedral and currently live in Philpot. They plan tocelebrate with a family gathering. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 72° Fair Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News We need to stand together Stave Coffee shipping nationally Farming for pleasure also benefits others Gabe's Gone for Good Panel calls for changes to end systemic racism in forum Maddox comes up short in bid for 800 Prepping for County FSA Committee election Clerk's office makes final preparations for Tuesday primary Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Positive Vibes: Owensboro man uses dancing to overcome life's stresses 'Music is a strong drug': Owensboro man with terminal cancer gets the concert of his dreams GoVoteKy.com ready for absentee ballot requests Maddox has risen from depths to world record Police reports: June 15, 2020 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedPanther Creek bridge too damaged to repair (1) Use the past to see our present (1) Series of memories remain close to the heart (1) Woman who recovered from COVID-19 says she was denied haircut (1) Bridge expected to 'glow' before end of summer (1) Beshear expects Davis statue to be removed from Capitol Rotunda (1) Many people don’t care about you or me (1) Is it time for BBQ Fest to evolve? (1) Deadlocked Congress shifts virus focus to small business aid (1) We need to respect and care for one another (1) Cars Keystone OutBack 2012 26' w/2 slides sleeps 6 Walk in $23.50 Updated 7 hrs ago 2014 Nissan Moranto LS AWD, 71K miles, $9,200. 270-274-4356 $9,200 Mileage: 71,000 Updated 7 hrs ago 2014 Equinox Silver Only 27,530 miles Mint condition $15,000. 270-926-9290 $15,000 Mileage: 27,530 Updated 7 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Lincolnshire/Lincolnshire North Apartments Accepting applications for 1, 2, & Updated 7 hrs ago 4617 Southerland Rd. 9600 sq. ft. steel frame building. Retail Updated 7 hrs ago Manufactured Home. Ready to move. 3 bdrm, 2 ba. $34,500 Bathrooms: 2 Updated 7 hrs ago
