Barbara and Jimmy Bradley May 23, 2021

Barbara and Jimmy Bradley of Owensboro celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple were married May 20, 1961, at First Baptist Church.There will be a celebration with family and a trip at a later date.
