Barry and Paula Wahler
Barry and Paula Wahler celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Barry E. Wahler and Paula Pate Wahler were married Feb. 27, 1971, at Precious Blood Catholic Chruch. Father Maurice Tiell officiated the ceremony. Maid of honor was Peggy Jones Armeni. Best man was Donnie F. Jorboe.
Barry retired with 30 years at Reliable Mechanics. Paula retired from Daviess County Public Schools.
The couple have three children, Kristie Wahler Krampe, Melissa Wahler-Payne and Colby M. Wahler, all of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Tierney Wahler, Breckley Wahler, Zhane Krampe, Alexiss Payne and Austin Payne; and two great-grandchildren, Hudson Krampe and Evelyn Krampe.
They will celebrate with family and with a trip to Florida when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.