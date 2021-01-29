Bill and Jane Shelton
Bill and Jane Shelton will celebrate their 70th anniversary.
The couple were married Feb. 2, 1951, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Father Thomas Murphy officiated. Special attendances were Jane Long and Horoce Snyder.
Bill is retired from G.E., MPD and the public library after 50 years. Jane is a homemaker.
The couple have six children, Bill (Ann) Shelton of Louisville, Wayne (Karen) Shelton of Philpot, Jim (Shelly) Shelton of Madisonville, Janet (Paul) Layman of Utica, LeaAnn Wilson of Owensboro and Mike Shelton of Owensboro; 21 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
A drive-through reception will be available from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 7126 Kentucky 81 in Owensboro.
