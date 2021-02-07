Bill and Rosemary Payne celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
William M. Payne and Rosemary McNulty were married Feb. 4, 1961, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Owensboro. The Rev. George P. Boemicke officiated the ceremony. Maid of honor was Mary Hilda McFarland. Best man was James Galloway.
Bill worked at Green River Steel for 10 years before starting their own marine sales and service business, The Boatman Inc., in 1968. They worked side by side, building the business for 30 years before selling it in 1998 and retiring.
Bill and Rosemary are longtime members of St. Stephen Cathedral.
The couple have three children, Lynne (Bill) Bell of Irvine, California, Bil (Kim) Payne II of Owensboro and Tim (Misty) Payne in Orange Beach, Alabama; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
They will celebrate later with family and a trip to Florida when COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.
