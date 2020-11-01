Bill and Susan Frederick
Bill and Susan Frederick of Owensboro celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married Oct. 29, 1960, in Sheffield, Alabama, at First Presbyterian Church. They have two sons, the late Bart Frederick (Kyra Frederick) and the late Brett Frederick; and three grandchildren, Dr. Edie Henderson, Victoria Frederick and Seth Frederick.
Bill is retired from Commonwealth Aluminum Co. and PPG Industries, and Susan worked for the school systems.
