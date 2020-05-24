Billie and Wayne Boultinghouse
Billie and Wayne Boultinghouse of Owensboro will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 29.
They were wed on this date in 1970 in Neu Chapel on the campus of the University of Evansville, with the Rev. R. Wayne Perkins officiating. Five decades have now passed since their honeymoon in Gatlinburg.
Their marriage was blessed with three daughters, Alden Ann, Gentry Marie and Abigail. They are now proud grandparents to eight wonderful grandchildren ranging in age from 20 years old to 5: Brianna Marie, Isabelle Jane, Zane Alexander, Ellary Grace, Jackson Wayne, Evan Thomas, Scarlett Ann and Brynn Caroline.
As all three daughters and their families live in California, Billie and Wayne spend time visiting two or three times annually. Billie enjoys beautiful flowers, her Bible studies and her work in the Christian ministry. Wayne stays involved with the sports world, education and church activities. They do enjoy their retirement socializing with family and friends throughout the area and vacationing, seeing vistas of our nation’s natural wonders.
A 50th anniversary trip to Alaska was cancelled due to the pandemic. It will remain on their bucket list for the future.
“Every day is a good day. Some are a wee bit better than others,” says Wayne, but May 29, 1970, began the hallmark story.
