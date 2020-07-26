Billy and Donna Haynes
Billy and Donna Haynes celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary earlier this month.
They were married on July 13, 1985, at the Kentucky Wesleyan College Chapel, with a reception at St. Lawrence Parish Hall in Knottsville.
Their children are Vickie Salvatierra (Noel) of Miami Springs, Florida, Sherry (Shelby) Basham of Owensboro, Michael Neukam (deceased) and Kerry Raymer of Savannah, Tennessee. Billy and Donna have six grandchildren, Kyle Curtis, Skye Heifner, Tyler Neukam, Veronica Salvatierra, Sierra Heifner and Vanessa Salvatierra, with their first great-grandchild due October 2020.
Pastor William Davis performed the wedding ceremony, with attendants including Eddie and Judy Fulkerson.
Donna is retired from Big Rivers Electric Corporation, while Billy is retired from Green River Steel and Daviess County Animal Control.
Before marriage, Billy lived in Knottsville and Donna lived in Owensboro. They now reside in Philpot.
They plan to celebrate their anniversary with an Alaskan cruise at a later date.
