Bob and Debbie Glasgow
Bob and Debbie Glasgow are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
They were married on May 17, 1980, at Utica Baptist Church. The Rev. R.L. Scrivner performed the ceremony, which was witnessed by Norma Moore Worth and the late Robert Zoglmann.
They have two children, Scott (Shelly) Glasgow of Old Hickory, Tennessee, and Adam Glasgow of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, as well as two grandchildren, Carter and Amelia Glasgow.
Debbie is a retired legal secretary, while Bob is a part-time delivery driver for Canteen Services/GRADD. They are both members of Bellevue Baptist Church.
The Glasgow family is planning a trip to Panama City Beach, Florida, in September to celebrate.
