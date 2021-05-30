Brooks and Helen Young
Brooks and Helen Young of Lewisport celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family.
Brooks Young and Helen Hawley were married May 26, 1961, at Lewisport Baptist Church. The Rev. Donald Zuberer officiated the ceremony. Attending couple were the late Phil Bozarth and Bertha Young Bozarth.
Brooks retired from Willamette, and Helen retired from the Hancock County Board of Education.
The couple are members of Lewisport Baptist Church.
They have three children, Bruce Young of Hawesville, Susan (Gerald) O’Bryan of Owensboro and Karen (Eric) Carper of Owensboro; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.