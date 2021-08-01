Byron and Linda Cason
Byron and Linda Cason of Owensboro celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and as college sweethearts from the University of Florida.
The couple were married July 31, 1971, at First Baptist Church of Pompano Beach, Florida.
Byron is a manager of quality assurance at MPD Inc., and Linda is a retired elementary teacher from Heritage Christian School.
The couple are members of Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
They have two children, Phillip Cason (Leigh) of Suffolk, Virginia, and Cathleen Purmort (Matt) of Meridian, Mississippi; and two granddaughters.
