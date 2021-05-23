Carl and Patricia Hall of Owensboro are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Carl E. Hall Jr. and Patricia Mae Mitchell were married May 23, 1971, at Crabtree Avenue Baptist Church. The Rev. Earl McCrady officiated the ceremony. Attendants were Nelda Moorman and James Mitchell.
Patricia is a homemaker, and Carl is retired from Century Aluminum and served in the U.S. Army.
The couple have three children, Misty M. Hall, Carl E. Hall III and Patrick J. Hall; and three grandchildren, Lily, Leo and Layla Hall.
