Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry
Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry of Owensboro will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro.
The couple were married Aug. 13, 1971, at Pellville Baptist Church in Pellville. Bros. Wilson Lofland and Hobert Miller officiated the ceremony.
Kaye is a retired nurse at Hospice of Western Kentucky, and Carroll works for GRITS Transportation.
The couple are members of Macedonia Baptist Church.
They have two children, Amy (Travis) Goffinet of Tell City, Indiana, and Kevin (Bethany) Quisenberry of Owensboro; and 10 grandchildren.
