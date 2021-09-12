Carroll and Martha Kelley Sep 12, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carroll and Martha KelleyCarroll and Martha Kelley celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 4, 2021, at Vastwood Park with family and friends. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 69° Clear Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Hitting Home: Hundreds of miles away local farmers affected by Ida aftermath Molly's Mixins making life sweeter A Tradition of Excellence Business Licenses: Sept. 12, 2021 Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 12, 2021 Bankruptcies: Sept. 12, 2021 Marriage Licenses: Sept. 12, 2021 CFAP for contract growers Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Kaley Cuoco had an 'ironclad prenup' with Karl Cook Alexander Hotel, Alice Theater have new owners Fall 2021 TV Schedule: Your Full List of Network Premiere Dates OPD investigating multiple shootings M-I police reports for Sept. 6, 2021 Schools bill has positives, raises questions, officials say Images Videos CommentedWimsatt's OHS career comes to an end (2) Paul visits McLean County; discusses masks, freedom (1) Guthrie: Testing vaccines on children will take time (1) Monday's rainfall showed improvement in drainage (1) Readers Write: Sept. 1, 2021 (1) McConnell: U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan an "embarrassment" (1) OPD investigating multiple shootings (1) Hayes a familiar voice for OHS sports (1) Cars Buick Enclave Premium 19,000 miles, warranty, like new, all options. $32,500 Mileage: 19,000 Updated Sep 10, 2021 2008 Dodge Caliber, 4 cylinder, 109k miles, runs and looks $5,500 Mileage: 109,000 Updated 23 hrs ago 2013 Chevy Cruze LS 108K miles, Gold, never been wrecked $7,000 Mileage: 108,000 Updated Sep 10, 2021 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes For Sale- 7.423 acres located in Daviess Co.- 10609 State Updated Sep 10, 2021 Quail Ridge Ct. Condo Secure. 2 bdrm. + appliance. $1050/mo. $1,050 Updated Sep 10, 2021 BRENTWOOD-1BR. Avail. Immediately.Clean & quiet! Vaulted ceiling, water paid $600/mo. $600 Bedrooms: 1 Updated Sep 10, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.