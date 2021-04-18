Charles and Mary Payne
Charles A. and Mary Lois Payne of Owensboro celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family.
The couple were married April 8, 1961, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Father Francis Powers officiated the ceremony. The late Leonard Peak was the groom. Martha Payne Lyddane was the maid of honor.
Charles is retired from Brown-Forman Co., and Lois is retired as a bookkeeper.
They are members of Immaculate Parish.
The couple have four children, Terry L. Payne (Angel) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kevin R. Payne (Dena), Janet M. Kase (Charles) and Jennifer S. Hawes (Rodney), all of Owensboro; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
