Charles and Rebecca Boone
Charles and Rebecca Boone of Owensboro celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Charles H. Boone and Rebecca Sue Norris were married Dec. 19, 1970, at Seven Hills Baptist. The Rev. Von Norris Jr., father of the bride, officiated the ceremony. Attendants were Perry Martin, Tony Crowe, Paul Cox Jr., Tamara Kelser, Susan Boone and Brenda Crowe.
Charles is a retired letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, and Rebecca is a homemaker.
They are members of Eaton Memorial Baptist.
