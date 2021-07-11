Daniel and Agnes Murphy
Daniel T. and Agnes M. (Boteler) Murphy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a meal with friends and family. They were married July 10, 1971, at St. William Catholic Church by the late Rev. Aloysius Powers.
Dan and Agnes consider their family and faith their greatest blessings. They have two children, Bryant Murphy (Lisa) and three step-grandchildren to be, Dillon, Dalton and Gracie; and Virginia (Ben) Hodskins and three granddaughters, Alex, Olivia and Beth Hodskins.
Daniel T. retired from Commonwealth Aluminum in Lewisport and now runs a detail shop from home. Agnes retired from Labor Management Federal Credit Union as a teller.
They are members of St. Columba Catholic Church in Lewisport.
