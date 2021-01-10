Daniel and Zoe Fulkerson
Daniel and Zoe Fulkerson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family at Lure restaurant.
The couple were married Jan. 8, 1971, at Century Christian Church. The Rev. Chuck Bare officiated the ceremony.
Maid of honor was Cathy Chambers. Best man was Tony Mehlbauer.
They are members of Owensboro Christian Church.
Daniel retired from Lark Electric and Zoe works at Wax Works Video Works.
They have two children, Melany Fulkerson and Drew (Jahna) Fulkerson; and a special grandson, Lucas Fulkerson.
At some point in the future, they plan a trip to someplace safe and warm.
