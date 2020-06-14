Danny and Mary Hocker Sr. are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married on June 6, 1970, in Owensboro.
Danny and Mary have two children, Danny Hocker Jr. (Shannon) and Shelly Austin (James); five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Mary is retired, while Danny is the owner of Hocker Machine Shop.
They will celebrate their 50 years of marriage at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.