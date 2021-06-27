Donald and Nelda Sinnett
Donald and Nelda Sinnett of Whitesville celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a surprise road trip from their daughters through famous Kentucky landmarks.
The couple were married June 24, 1961, at Bells Run Baptist Church.
Nelda is a retired teacher from Wayland Alexander Elementary, and Donald is a retired line operator from W.R. Grace.
They have three children, Teresa, Pamela and Kevin; and five grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.