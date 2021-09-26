Ed and Jodi Krahwinkel
Ed and Jodi Krahwinkel of Owensboro are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with a trip to Mexico.
The couple were married Sept. 28, 1996, in Livermore. The Rev. Morris Springer, uncle of the groom, officiated the ceremony. Attendants were the late Howard Krahwinkel, Jonna Lawson Hayden and Kari Klemm Hudson.
Jodi is an optometrist at Walmart Vision Center, and Ed is a financial advisor at Edward Jones Investments.
The couple have two children, Owen Krahwinkel and Avery Krahwinkel, both of Owensboro.
