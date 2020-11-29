Gary and Beverly Estes
Gary and Beverly Estes celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family at a Mass at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church with a special blessing in their honor.
Gary Estes and Beverly Pedley were married Nov. 27, 1970, at St. Martin Catholic Church. Monsignor Gilbert Henninger officiated the ceremony.
They have four children, Jonathon (Renea) Estes, Jason (Heather) Estes, Natalie (Ryan) Egierski and Thomas (Stephanie) Estes; and 12 grandchildren, Mason, Luke, Chapel and Chaney Estes, Caden and Calli Estes, Charlie and Elizabeth Ann Egierski and Jackson, Nathan, Abigail and Chase Estes.
Gary retired from Texas Gas Transmission Corp. after 32 years. Beverly retired with over 30 years with the Owensboro Catholic School System.
Most of Gary’s tenure was spent in the finance and budget department. After leaving Texas Gas, Gary continued to work as a chief financial officer for several entrepreneurs in Owensboro.
Tentative plans are to attend a luncheon at their son’s house in Owensboro, depending on COVID-19 protocols.
