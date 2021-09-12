Gary and Virginia Braswell
Gary and Virginia Braswell of Owensboro are celebrating their 60th anniversary with a family gathering.
The couple were married Sept. 16, 1961, at Peachtree Christian Church in Atlanta.
Virginia is the executive director for Owensboro/Daviess County Habitat for Humanity, and Gary is the retired chairman/CEO and president of MPD Inc.
They attend Settle Memorial United Methodist Church.
The couple have four children, Joyce Anne (Robert) Porter of Apex, North Carolina, David (Keri) Braswell of Raleigh, North Carolina, Beth (Jamey) Leahey of Danville and Kathy (Tim) Fisher of Owensboro; and eight grandchildren.
