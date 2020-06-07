George and Cathy Chinn were married on June 6, 1970, at Beaver Dam United Methodist Church. They currently reside at 503 East Union St. in Hartford, and 2020 marks the 50th year of their union.
They have two wonderful children, Christopher Chinn of Owensboro and Dr. Andrea Shelton of Crestwood.
They are also the proud grandparents of five precious grandchildren: Reagan, Maddie and Dylan Chinn, and Anna Cate and Logan Shelton.
Attendants at their wedding were Linda Sue Sandefur, cousin of the bride, and Paul Chinn, brother of the groom.
Cathy is a retired licensed social worker with the state of Kentucky.
George is a retired high school math teacher and assistant principal.
After retirement, George and Cathy have spent their lives in mission work for the Southern Baptist Convention.
They are members of Living Faith Baptist Church in Hartford.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no celebration is planned at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.