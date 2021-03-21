George and Evelyn Best
George “Bud” and Evelyn Best of Owensboro celebrated their 70th anniversary.
The couple were married Dec. 31, 1950, at Zion United Church of Christ. Attendants were Henry and Ruth Williams.
George is a retired owner and operator of Owensboro Linoleum and Tile, and Evelyn is a retired bookkeeper and homemaker.
The couple are members of First Baptist Church.
They have three children, Kathy (Dwight) Austin of Bowling Green, Mike (Janet) Best of Bowling Green and Kim (Steve) Swift of Owensboro; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The couple look forward to a bigger celebration this summer when it is safer to gather with all the family. They have been blessed with a long and happy life together, and their family is overjoyed to celebrate this anniversary.
