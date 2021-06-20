Glenn and Shelia Iglehart
Glenn and Shelia Iglehart of Utica are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Glenn Murray Iglehart and Shelia Yvonne Straney of Calhoun were married June 20, 1971, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Calhoun. The late the Rev. Ed Cremer officiated the ceremony. Attendants were Barbara Rideout and Philip Hill.
Glenn is a retired rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, and Shelia is retired from the McLean County Board of Education.
They are members of Glenville Baptist Church.
The couple have two children, Brandy (Robbie) Jennings of Trussville, Alabama, and Chadd (Magan) Iglehart of Arcadia, Florida; and seven grandchildren, Ava, Emma, Maggie, Laynee, Camden, Clayton and Evie.
