Houston and Thelma Bowman
Houston and Thelma Bowman celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Houston Ray Bowman and Thelma Dee Short were married April 23, 1951, in Roswell, Georgia.
They have two sons, David Ray Bowman of Sacramento and Elbert Jay Bowman of Rumsey; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Let’s hope for another 70 years together.
